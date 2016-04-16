Five Britain's Got Talent acts to look out for in episode two
Tonight's second instalment serves up stunning aerial artists, a fab ballet dancer and a singer whose dad gets so excited he accidentally breaks his chair...
After last week's action-packed return of Britain's Got Talent there's still plenty more talent to come. Lucky really, otherwise it'd be a short-lived tenth series.
Judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams look set to run out of adjectives tonight as everything from ballet dancing to choir music impresses.
Here's a taste of what to expect:
Another Kind of Blue: dance act
This mesmerising group consists of two dancers – Antonino, 28, from Italy and Violet, 23, from the Netherlands – two behind-the-scenes assistants, and Davide, 39, who is the creator of this imaginative performance. Their act features a unique mix of dance and projections and – reminiscent of former winners Attraction – will have you captivated from start to finish.
Katy & Paul: aerial artists
Ahead of this year's series inside sources had told us to look out for this aerial act. And when best friends Katy & Paul kick off with their work on a suspended hoop it's easy to see why. Even more impressive is that while Paul, 33, does this full time, Katy, 28, performs as a hobby and actually works in the healthcare industry.
Jack Higgins: ballet dancer
14-year-old Jack is instantly likeable as he reveals his battle with bullies over his love for ballet. The Liverpool-born lad attends a performing arts college and spends all his spare time dancing. Here's to showing the nasty kids what talent really is...
Wayne Woodward: singer
Wayne Woodward charms the judges with his cheeky chappy personality then goes ahead and wows them with his Frank Sinatra-esque vocals (have a listen here). Look out for his dad in the crowd who gets so excited he actually breaks his chair!
100 Voices of Gospel
Well, if this feel-good performance doesn't get you in a good mood, we're not sure what will. There are over twenty different nationalities among the choir's members. Plus, 100 Voices of Gospel surprise with some funky moves and even funkier footwear. Get a sneak peek at their vocals here.
Britain's Got Talent continues tonight at 8:00pm on ITV