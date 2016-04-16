Here's a taste of what to expect:

Another Kind of Blue: dance act

This mesmerising group consists of two dancers – Antonino, 28, from Italy and Violet, 23, from the Netherlands – two behind-the-scenes assistants, and Davide, 39, who is the creator of this imaginative performance. Their act features a unique mix of dance and projections and – reminiscent of former winners Attraction – will have you captivated from start to finish.

Katy & Paul: aerial artists

Ahead of this year's series inside sources had told us to look out for this aerial act. And when best friends Katy & Paul kick off with their work on a suspended hoop it's easy to see why. Even more impressive is that while Paul, 33, does this full time, Katy, 28, performs as a hobby and actually works in the healthcare industry.

Jack Higgins: ballet dancer

14-year-old Jack is instantly likeable as he reveals his battle with bullies over his love for ballet. The Liverpool-born lad attends a performing arts college and spends all his spare time dancing. Here's to showing the nasty kids what talent really is...

Wayne Woodward: singer

Wayne Woodward charms the judges with his cheeky chappy personality then goes ahead and wows them with his Frank Sinatra-esque vocals (have a listen here). Look out for his dad in the crowd who gets so excited he actually breaks his chair!

100 Voices of Gospel

Well, if this feel-good performance doesn't get you in a good mood, we're not sure what will. There are over twenty different nationalities among the choir's members. Plus, 100 Voices of Gospel surprise with some funky moves and even funkier footwear. Get a sneak peek at their vocals here.

