David Forest

Oh, David Forest. The 84-year-old has penned his own song about the driver of the Number 19 bus and there's a whopping ten verses. Yes, ten. You can imagine who might just wish the song would come to an end...

Khronos Agoria

Energy, energy, energy. That's what dance crew Khronos Agoria bring us. All while really rather smartly dressed. Good work.

Mythical PSM

There's more fancy footwork from best friends Miguel, 17, David, 18, and Stephan, 17. Alesha Dixon likens them to X Factor runners-up Reggie N Bollie for their infectious and likeable personalities.

Saulo Sarmiento

Aerial pole dancer Saulo gets the judges all hot under the collar before he even begins his performance. No idea why...

And the one to avoid... Topaz

There's just a teeny tiny bit too much smooching from married couple Tony, 67, and Patsy, 62, after their performance. Just a tad. It's a good time to make a cuppa.

