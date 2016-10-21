First look at The Voice UK judges in their new ITV studio
Just in time for the first auditions next week...
Published: Friday, 21 October 2016 at 0:04 pm
Here's a sneak peak at The Voice UK's new coaching panel in their brand new ITV home.
Show veterans Tom Jones and will.i.am will be joined by new recruits Jennifer Hudson and Bush singer Gavin Rossdale when the singing contest makes its ITV debut early next year.
Hudson is no stranger to the reality format, having initially found fame by coming seventh on American Idol – a feat that caused willi.i.am to declare that actually winning a talent show is "pointless."
The auditions are kicking off in Manchester next Wednesday, with the eventual winner set to land a recording contract with Polydor records.
The UK version of the The Voice ran on the BBC for five series until it was outbid by ITV.
