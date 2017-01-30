Guest judge Amber Riley has exited stage left and back to her role as Effie White in Dreamgirls in the West End, while Lulu is joining the show for one week only before Let It Shine goes live.

There will be three more guest judges for the three live shows. So far, Ricki Lake is the only name to be confirmed – she'll appear on the first live show on February 11th.

Speaking about joining Let It Shine, Lulu said: “To be honest I had no idea what it was going to be like. Obviously it’s a talent show but it’s like nothing we’ve seen before.

More like this

"When people see what Gary and everyone have created, they are going to be surprised. There are a lot of elements to the show, there’s a lot going on, it’s a huge machine, it’ll surprise people in a very good way.”

She also said that the stage show that will be produced by Gary Barlow on the back of the programme was “not what you think it’ll be”. Featuring the music of Take That, it will be called The Band and will tell his boyband’s story. However, Barlow is keeping the finer details firmly under wraps.

“I know everything!” says Lulu. “Gary told me, he sat me down and explained it. I had the same thoughts that I’m sure everyone out there will be thinking. But I’m telling you now, whatever you're thinking, it’s not what you think it’ll be. It’s nothing like I thought it would be.”

Lulu, who sang on Take That’s 1993 smash hit Relight My Fire, said she was “very surprised” at the high standard of contestants on the show and offered some advice to the budding singers who are hoping to impress.

“Don’t take yourself too seriously,” she said. “That will come from Gary. That’s one of the things Take That are known for, they aren’t full of themselves. They have a lot of humility and gratitude; they’ve had their ups and downs. You’ve also got to shine and be the best that you can be so that allows everyone around you to be great.”

Sounds like good advice to us!

Advertisement

Lulu will judge on Let It Shine on Saturday February 4 at 6.40pm on BBC1.