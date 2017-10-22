Of course, Cheryl isn’t the only famous guest to join the show this year. Each judge has called in their own star talent to offer their advice. Nicole Scherzinger invited Stormzy to her South Africa home to help pick out the best contestants in the overs category: Talia Dean, Slavko, Kevin Davy White, Berget Lewis, Matt Linnen and Tracy Leanne.

And we’ll see Louis Walsh and the boys (Lloyd Macey, Aidan Martin, Spencer Sutherland, Jack Mason, Leon Mallett) flying to Istanbul in Turkey where the competition will be cut down with the help of Mika.

And then there’s the girls: Rai-Elle, Holly Tandy, Deanna, Grace Davies, Georgina Panton and Alisah Bonaobra. We’ll see them in San Francisco with their judge Sharon Osbourne and her mentors, children Kelly and Jack Osbourne.

The X Factor continues 8.20pm Saturday, ITV