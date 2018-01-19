Meanwhile his EP Minus to Plus is available on Soundcloud and he has artist profile pages on BBC Music and iTunes.

But Mark also has a stammer. In his pre-audition interview on the ITV talent show, the singer finds it difficult to say his name and to explain why he's come to The Voice.

"Ever since I could remember I've always had a stammer," he says. "Which is when I can't get my words out.

More like this

"And that made me shy - I didn't talk to anybody," he adds. "A big life changing moment for me was when I found that when I sung I didn't stammer. So that's what I started to do - just sing when I talk."

Mark then says how music means so much to him because it's a way to communicate to people.

"It's also a part of me," he melodiously sings in his interview.

Here's hoping the coaches agree with him and hit their buttons for his audition.

Advertisement

The Voice UK airs Saturday 20th January at 8pm on ITV