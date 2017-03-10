He’s going to present Partners in Rhyme – a new show that sees contestants and celebrities team up to play rounds all based on rhymes.

Len, who was no stranger to a rhyme or two whilst on Strictly, said: “It’s time to rhyme with a whizz of a quiz. It’s a ten from Len!”

The show is based on an idea by Matt Edmondson. Yep, Radio 1’s Matt Edmondson who has also made a party game (available in all good shops) called Obama Llama with a similar premise of matching rhyming words.

He said: "I'm ridiculously excited about bringing Partners in Rhyme to BBC1 – it's the sort of show that I hope will have families screaming at the TV as they try and make sense of pigs in wigs, flowers with superpowers and Lorraine Kelly making jelly!”

It’s the first entertainment format programme to be commissioned by the BBC from Panda Television and will initially consist of six half-hour episodes. It's not yet known when the show will be on our screens, but we can't wait for the date.