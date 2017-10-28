Speaking in character, Clarke said: “Susan. My sources tell me that you are playing the Mother of Dragons this week on Strictly Come Dancing. As the Mother of Dragons myself, I wanted to wish you luck, because you are my favourite. You and adorable Kevin, I want to win.

“My dragons and I will be watching, waiting patiently to see you win Strictly Come Dancing. I believe in you, Susan. You go get ’em!”

And Calman, who posted the video on Twitter, was absolutely thrilled, saying: “I just got a message from Daenerys Targaryen herself. Seriously. It’s actually her *swoons*”

So, if you weren’t excited enough about Calman’s upcoming performance – a fantasy-themed Foxtrot with partner Kevin Clifton to Queen’s Killer Queen – there's every chance Khaleesi could set her dragons on the judges if they get too critical.

Good luck, Craig.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 tonight at 6.35pm