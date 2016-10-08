Anastacia and Brendan will be dancing the Viennese Waltz to 'A Thousand Years' by Christina Perri (from the Twilight Saga)

Claudia and AJ will be dancing the Charleston to 'You Give a Little Love' by Paul Williams (from Bugsy Malone)

Daisy and Aljaz will be dancing the Quickstep to 'Spoonful of Sugar' (from Mary Poppins)

Danny and Oti will be dancing the Paso Doble to 'The Train' by James Horner / 'El Sombero Blanco' (from The Mask of Zorro)

Ed and Katya will be dancing the Samba to 'Cuban Pete' (from The Mask)

Greg and Natalie will be dancing the American Smooth to 'Everything I Do (I Do It For You)' by Bryan Adams (from Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves)

Judge Rinder and Oksana will be dancing the Charleston to 'Meet The Flintstones' (from The Flintstones)

Laura and Giovanni will be dancing the Salsa to 'Rhythm of the Night' by Valeria (from Moulin Rouge)

Lesley and Anton will be dancing the Quickstep to 'A Couple of Swells' by Judy Garland and Fred Astaire (from Easter Parade)

Louise and Kevin will be dancing the Cha Cha to 'Flashdance... What A Feeling' by Irene Cara (from Flashdance)

Naga and Pasha will be dancing the Tango to 'Theme from Mission Impossible' by Lalo Schifrin (from Mission Impossible)

Ore and Joanne will be dancing the American Smooth to 'Singin' In the Rain' by Gene Kelly (from Singin' In The Rain)

Tameka and Gorka will be dancing the Tango to 'The Heat Is On' by Glen Frey (from Beverly Hills Cop)

Will and Karen will be dancing the Salsa to 'Jai Ho (You Are My Destiny)' by A.R. Rahman and the Pussycat Dolls (from Slumdog Millionaire)

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday at 6.45pm on BBC1