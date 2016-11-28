Ed Balls was finally voted off Strictly Come Dancing and Twitter is devastated
Say it ain't so... Ed cannot go!
Oh Balls! Ed's been voted off Strictly Come Dancing in week 10 and a rather large proportion of the viewing public are absolutely devastated.
The former Shadow Chancellor's Zoolander style tango landed him in the bottom two with Judge Rinder, and when the Radio Times Strictly columnists faced each other the judges voted unanimously to save the man of the law.
Twitter was gutted, protesting the result of the public vote before the pair could even take to the floor for their showdown.
For many, Ed's departure was just too much.
There were last minute challenges...
VERY angry feelings towards the judges...
And there was one question everyone wanted an answer to.
But above all else, there was an outpouring of love for the former Labour MP turned Strictly sensation.
Oh Ed, we hardly knew ye.
#TeamGlitterballs </3 </3 </3