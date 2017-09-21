Ed Balls visits Katya Jones and her new partner Joe McFadden in the Strictly training room
Joe and Katya shared photos of them hanging out with the ex-politician in the training room as they prepare their jive for the first live show
Joe McFadden has a lot to live up to as Katya Jones' partner, seeing as she danced with Strictly legend Ed Balls in her first year on the show.
Luckily the former Shadow Chancellor popped in to the training room to give him some "Strictly insights" (and who knows, maybe he taught Joe to dance the Gangnam Style?).
Ed and Katya were paired up for Strictly last year and survived until week ten.
Even though he's put away his dancing shoes and sequined lycra for now, Ed will clearly never forget about Strictly – and he's cheering on his old pro partner with her new celebrity.
Joe and Katya will kick off their time on Strictly on Saturday night with a jive to Rockin' Robin by Michael Jackson.
More like this
But how will it compare to Ed's Great Balls of Fire jive on Blackpool Week?
Ed seems to think they'll do just fine.
Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 23rd September at 6.20pm on BBC1. Watch our interviews with all the stars below...