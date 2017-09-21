Ed and Katya were paired up for Strictly last year and survived until week ten.

Even though he's put away his dancing shoes and sequined lycra for now, Ed will clearly never forget about Strictly – and he's cheering on his old pro partner with her new celebrity.

Joe and Katya will kick off their time on Strictly on Saturday night with a jive to Rockin' Robin by Michael Jackson.

But how will it compare to Ed's Great Balls of Fire jive on Blackpool Week?

Ed seems to think they'll do just fine.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 23rd September at 6.20pm on BBC1.