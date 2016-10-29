When my piano teacher asked me whether I was happy to attend my grade one exam with all her other pupils, I said of course, I looked forward to meeting them. She gently explained that all the others were aged under eight!

My nerves sitting in front of the examiner were like nothing I’ve experienced since I was at school – a feeling that came flooding back on Strictly’s opening weekend.

I can still remember the examiner’s eyes boring into the back of my head – a bit like Craig every Saturday night! – and his criti cal but constructive comments. But he awarded me a pass – and I later got through grades two, three and four, though never without difficulty. In my grade three exam, I had to begin one piece four times after messing up the opening – not a luxury Katya and I get on Strictly. And while I’m never going to be the best, I can now say that I play the piano. It’s a fabulous feeling. So that’s the experience I’m channeling in Strictly. I’m listening to the judges and trying to get a little better every week.

I came into this wanting to learn to dance and to enjoy myself in the process. I’m slowly getting there on the dancing front, and I’m still loving every minute – so even if it all ends before you read this, it will have been a success for me.

