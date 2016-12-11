"My time on Strictly has been incredible,” Balls said in a statement. “I've been overwhelmed by the huge support I've had from the public voting for me.

"Going on tour is going to be another first for me, and I plan to give it everything I've got for the audiences across the country."

Ed will be joined on tour by the previously-announced Louise Redknapp, Danny Mac and Daisy Lowe, with sports presenter Ore Oduba and Birds of a Feather’s Lesley Joseph also added to the roster in the new announcement.

"I can't wait for the tour,” Lesley said. “I'm getting ready to put my dancing shoes back on and hit the dance floor again!"

"The live tour means I don't have to wake up from this Strictly dream," Ore (below) added.

"I can't wait to travel the country with my friends and meet the fantastic audience that made our whole experience possible."

Kicking off on January 20th 2017 in Birmingham, the Strictly live tour will travel the UK to perform at the country’s biggest entertainment venues, including stops in Newcastle, London, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Nottingham and Sheffield.

However, Manchester fans of Ed Balls should beware – due to prior commitments he won’t be able to perform the February 4th and 5th dates there, so you’d be best seeking him out in another city.

To book tickets for the Strictly tour, contact the venue or call 0844 875 8758. You can also book online via www.ticketzone.co.uk or www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 this Saturday at 7.00pm