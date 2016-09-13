He very sweetly accepts the criticism, with a simple 'oh right' and tries again.

But Balls looks (quite rightly) terrified when Jones tells him the problem is the back of his head and that it looks like someone's trying to rip his spine out of him.

What on earth happens in these training sessions?

Well, quite a few unexpected things it transpires, as Balls later posted this snap of Jones resorting to putting lip balm on his shoes to help him slide.

The good news here is Balls is clearly able to laugh at himself - and Strictly fans love a trier.

So tens or no tens, scrum or samba, he's set to go far in this competition.

Strictly Come Dancing returns Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th September on BBC1