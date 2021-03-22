Exclusive – Drawers Off contestant Amanda receives critique from Jenny Eclair in first-look clip

Channel 4’s life drawing competition series Drawers Off continues this week, but one contestant will find herself on the receiving end of some harsh criticism with her latest portrait.

Jenny Eclair hosts the teatime show in which a group of amateur artists take it in turns to model nude for their peers, with a cash prize on the line for the person who produces the best piece of work.

One of this week’s artists, Amanda, will struggle with one particular session, which sees one of her fellow contestants sprawled across a couch, covered only by a blanket.

It’s a challenging pose to paint and it’s safe to say that neither Eclair nor art mentor Diana Ali are shy when it comes to how they feel about Amanda’s effort.

“Don’t waste the paper… well, yeah, do. You can put that one in the bin,” said Eclair, upon seeing an earlier failed attempt.

“The body is disappearing into the furniture and the head – is it a head? – it looks like it’s got a smile on it,” added Ali, mistaking what was intended to be a moustache.

The art expert goes on to suggest adding more definition to the painting, but viewers will have to tune into the episode to see if the portrait can be salvaged.

Drawers Off will end its initial run of 20 episodes at the end of this week, at which point fans will be left eagerly awaiting word on whether or not the show will return for a second series.

Drawers Off continues weekdays at 5:30pm on Channel 4. Check out the rest of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.