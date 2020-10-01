Drag Race Holland embraces cow couture and “Gooische drag” in week three preview clip

Well hallo, hallo, hallo! Welcome to the preview of this week’s Drag Race Holland, The Netherlands’ answer to RuPaul’s drag queen competition.

And just to warn you now: it’s very very Dutch. In this week’s maxi challenge, the remaining eight queens will be tasked to serve up their best “Gooische drag”.

Of course, being the connoisseur of Dutch TV you are, you’ll know this is a reference to Dutch comedy-drama series Gooische Vrouwen. It’s a show that follows the everyday lives of four female friends living in Het Gooi (the Dutch Beverly Hills).

Elsewhere in the episode, the queens parade their runway looks, which includes a take on cow couture. And a queen balancing a bale of hay on their head.

Like previous episodes, two guest judges will join Dutch fashion designer and TV personality Nikkie Plessen in judging the contestants.

Eight queens remain in the contest, including Janey Jacké, who has won the first two episodes. Megan Schoonbrood, who finished in the bottom two both weeks, is also still fighting for her place in the show.

Drag Race Holland is available to viewers in the UK on WOW Presents Plus, the streaming service specialising in drag and LGBTQ+ programming.

New subscribers can start a seven-day free trial, followed by a subscription fee of £3.49 per month. WOW Presents Plus is available to watch on your computer, as well as Apple and Android mobile devices and TVs.

WOW Presents Plus is also available through Roku and via FireTV. For non-Dutch speakers, the series is subtitled in English.

Drag Race Holland continues Thursdays at 11pm on WOW Presents Plus. Drag Race. For more information visit the WOW Presents Plus website.