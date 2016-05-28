Did you spot BGT finalist Richard Jones on The Chase?
The magician failed to cast a spell over chaser Jenny Ryan
Britain's Got Talent act Richard Jones looks set to have a very good weekend. He's odds on favourite to win the BGT title, becoming the very first magician to do so – but the skilled trickster is no stranger to our screens.
In fact, fans of The Chase may find the BGT finalist a familiar face after he appeared on the ITV game show just two months ago. He took on chaser Jenny "The Vixen" Ryan but, unfortunately for Jones, he failed to pull the wool over her eyes, as she was keen to point out on Twitter earlier this week.
Jenny – who joined the Bradley Walsh-fronted series last year – went head-to-head with the magician when he appeared on the show back in March, although he and his fellow contestants did eventually enjoy some good fortune, walking away with £4,000 between them.
You can watch a brief glimpse of Richard's appearance below – and don't miss him in the BGT final, tonight from 7:30pm on ITV.