Britain's Got Talent act Richard Jones looks set to have a very good weekend. He's odds on favourite to win the BGT title, becoming the very first magician to do so – but the skilled trickster is no stranger to our screens.

Advertisement

In fact, fans of The Chase may find the BGT finalist a familiar face after he appeared on the ITV game show just two months ago. He took on chaser Jenny "The Vixen" Ryan but, unfortunately for Jones, he failed to pull the wool over her eyes, as she was keen to point out on Twitter earlier this week.