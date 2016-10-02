The show, which toured the UK from July 2015 to June 2016, saw Horwood play the orphanage's cruel supervisor in the majority of the original performances. Then, when unavailable due to his commitments to Strictly, Joseph took over. The Birds of a Feather star then saw out the remainder of the run from January of this year.

Madeleine Haynes, Isabella Pappas and Sophia Pettit shared the title role, with Nikolai Foster directing.

It won't affect her scores of course (those high numbered paddles go up for skill and skill alone) but hey, a familiar face on the first day of 'school' is always nice, right?

More like this

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing launches 3rd of September at 6:50pm on BBC1