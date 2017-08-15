Dermot O'Leary's new poem celebrates 13 years of the X Factor
Featuring Little Mix, Olly Murs and a fresh-faced Harry Styles...
Ahead of The X Factor's return this autumn, ITV have released a nostalgia-filled trailer to pique excitement for the new series.
The short clip, which is narrated in poem form by presenter Dermot O'Leary, highlights some of the best moment's from the talent contest's 13-year-run, featuring guitar-wielding James Arthur, contestant-turned-presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and an eager young lad by the name of Harry Styles. Watch it below.
After a number of shake-ups in recent years, including altered judge line-ups and the mechanical jukebox twist of last year, the show seems to be returning to it's roots. For the first time since 2010, all four judges from the previous series – Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger and Sharon Osbourne – will return. Cowell has also done away with the jukebox.
"All these crazy things we used to do with themes have gone, no more jukeboxes, none of that rubbish this year," he said.
The X Factor returns to ITV this Autumn