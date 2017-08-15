After a number of shake-ups in recent years, including altered judge line-ups and the mechanical jukebox twist of last year, the show seems to be returning to it's roots. For the first time since 2010, all four judges from the previous series – Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger and Sharon Osbourne – will return. Cowell has also done away with the jukebox.

"All these crazy things we used to do with themes have gone, no more jukeboxes, none of that rubbish this year," he said.

The X Factor returns to ITV this Autumn