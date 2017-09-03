"I always wonder why you would bother doing that because you're only ever going to get compared to him," the presenter added.

It's no surprise X Factor hopefuls were belting out 'shape of you' to their hearts content - the popstar has been everywhere for the last few months after dropping a chart-topping album, headlining Glastonbury and even popping up to sing a tune and deliver a couple of shaky lines on Game of Thrones.

On Sunday night, he won Artist of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Simon Cowell's restructuring of the audition rounds and live performances should steer people away from the problem by encouraging contestants to mix in original songs with classic covers.

"I think that's a terrific idea," O'Leary said. "I think that comes from a girl on America's Got Talent who sang original songs all the way through the competition and won. It just goes to show that it can happen."

X Factor returns at 8pm on Saturday 2nd September at 9pm