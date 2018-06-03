Declan Donnelly opens Britain's Got Talent final in the most spectacular way
The BGT presenter even did a handstand as he fronted an all-singing, all-dancing opening spectacular
Published: Sunday, 3 June 2018 at 8:20 pm
Declan Donnelly hosted an incredible opening spectacular to kick off the Britain's Got Talent final that included dancing, skits with all the BGT finalists and even a handstand.
Viewers on Twitter were full of praise for Dec, who has fronted the entire week of Britain's Got Talent live semi-finals solo, without his presenting partner Ant McPartlin.
Although Dec impressed earlier in the week with a Greatest Showman-inspired opening sequence, the grand final included complicated choreography and a handstand aided by the Giang Brothers.
Have a watch of it below. It really is something special.
And fans on Twitter couldn't get enough of it:
