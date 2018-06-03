Declan Donnelly hosted an incredible opening spectacular to kick off the Britain's Got Talent final that included dancing, skits with all the BGT finalists and even a handstand.

Viewers on Twitter were full of praise for Dec, who has fronted the entire week of Britain's Got Talent live semi-finals solo, without his presenting partner Ant McPartlin.

Britain's Got Talent Auditions

Although Dec impressed earlier in the week with a Greatest Showman-inspired opening sequence, the grand final included complicated choreography and a handstand aided by the Giang Brothers.

Have a watch of it below. It really is something special.

And fans on Twitter couldn't get enough of it:

