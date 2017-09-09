Davood Ghadami on whether Kush's fate in EastEnders will be decided by his Strictly Come Dancing schedule
With Kush Kazemi collapsing in the middle of Albert Square, is this the start of a quiet few months for Davood in Walford?
Strictly Come Dancing's Davood Ghadami has revealed that he hopes to have a lighter filming schedule on EastEnders whilst competing on the Saturday night show.
Next week, EastEnders' Kush Kazemi will suffer a huge heart attack in the middle of Albert Square right after he has a blazing row with Denise Fox. However, the scenes viewers will be watching were filmed several weeks ago.
Asked whether the soap's producers had made allowances for Davood to juggle filming commitments on two of the BBC's biggest shows, he told RadioTimes.com and other press: "Yet to see! I think it'll be slightly quieter.
"I'm hoping it will be just so I can concentrate but it's about managing where your head is, like today my head's not in Walford at all, it's here. We'll see!"
He also downplayed the link between Kush's heart attack and starring on Strictly. On whether the two were related, Davood said: "No! Well we shall see! I don't want to give too much away. I think that was part of the storyline anyway, as far as I'm aware. You'll have to see, keep watching!"
2017 has certainly been quite the year for Kush, what with him narrowly avoiding being mown down by Michelle Fowler as she careered into the chip shop back in March and his tumultuous on/off relationship with Denise.
Meanwhile, with former EastEnders cast members like Kellie Bright and Jake Wood making their mark in the ballroom, Davood admitted that he is feeling "a bit of pressure" when it comes to doing well on Strictly.
Strictly Come Dancing launches on Saturday September 9 at 7pm on BBC1.