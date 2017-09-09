Asked whether the soap's producers had made allowances for Davood to juggle filming commitments on two of the BBC's biggest shows, he told RadioTimes.com and other press: "Yet to see! I think it'll be slightly quieter.

"I'm hoping it will be just so I can concentrate but it's about managing where your head is, like today my head's not in Walford at all, it's here. We'll see!"

He also downplayed the link between Kush's heart attack and starring on Strictly. On whether the two were related, Davood said: "No! Well we shall see! I don't want to give too much away. I think that was part of the storyline anyway, as far as I'm aware. You'll have to see, keep watching!"

2017 has certainly been quite the year for Kush, what with him narrowly avoiding being mown down by Michelle Fowler as she careered into the chip shop back in March and his tumultuous on/off relationship with Denise.

Meanwhile, with former EastEnders cast members like Kellie Bright and Jake Wood making their mark in the ballroom, Davood admitted that he is feeling "a bit of pressure" when it comes to doing well on Strictly.

Strictly Come Dancing launches on Saturday September 9 at 7pm on BBC1.