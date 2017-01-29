Dance Dance Dance contestant Chrissy Brooke "smashes" it with a thigh-busting performance to Justin Bieber's Sorry
No need to apologise for that Chrissy
Chrissy Brooke wowed judges and viewers alike with her routine to Justin Bieber's Sorry on this week's Dance Dance Dance.
The musical theatre actress and girlfriend of EastEnders star Jonny Labey landed her best score ever of 28 out of 30 with a work-out that left this particular writer's thighs aching just from watching...
And viewers at home were equally impressed...
@Chrissy_Brooke Wow! That's was totally Awesome! Really cool! Well done! @DanceDanceDance #DDDUK ??????
— Matt Whitehead (@MattyWh16) January 29, 2017
That right there was my favourite dance of the series so far!!!!! #DDDUK she was robbed of 10s then!!!
— Emma Jones (@Jonesy_Baby23) January 29, 2017
Dance Dance Dance continues at 6:30pm next Sunday on ITV