Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell both opted to save Greg and Natalie, while Bruno Tonioli cast his vote for Daisy and Aljaz.

It was down to Head Judge Len Goodman to cast the deciding vote.

“Well obviously because it’s a split decision that shows the closeness of this competition" said Len, "however I have to go with my brain not my heart and my brain tells me for a far more polished and technical performance I go with Greg and Natalie.”

Lowe paid tribute to her professional partner and to the Strictly crew as she said her goodbyes.

More like this

“I’ve loved every minute, everyone here is so unbelievable you have no idea! The make-up, costume, production, cameras, everyone, the judges, thank you so much for everything I’ve loved every moment", she said.

"Hang on, I’ve missed one, my hero (to Aljaž), thank you for everything!”

And Aljaz was equally thankful to Lowe for her efforts.

“Firstly thank you, you’ve been the most joyous in rehearsals" he began. "On the weekends, you’ve taught me so much, you are the most beautiful person, inside and out, you’re a beautiful dancer and thank you for making this Strictly unforgettable for me, thank you.”

Sunday night's results show also featured a very special Remembrance Sunday routine featuring AJ Prichard and Chloe Hewitt, who told the enduring love story of 93-year old Basil and Madge Lambert.

The real-life Basil and Madge joined the professionals at the end of their routine, for a truly heartwarming Strictly moment. There was also a musical performance from André Rieu.

Advertisement

Now the remaining seven couples will gear up for one of the biggest Saturday nights in the Strictly calendar, as they head to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom next Saturday, November 19th, from 6.55pm on BBC1.