"Over the last 18 months I wasn't keen on the idea of travelling around the country for work. I was lucky enough to work on the second series of the comedy Sick Note on Sky. I played Chief Superintendent Christine Henchy - she has her hair all rolled up and wears a very austere uniform. She is quite posh so completely different to Carla. There is room for her to return in later tries which would be great.

"It was fantastic to work with Rupert Grint, and I also got to do some scenes with Lindsay Lohan who was really lovely."

"When Kate Oates took over as Corrie's producer we met up and she asked me to come back for Christmas which I was more than happy to do. I had said I wanted perhaps a two year break but I felt ready a bit earlier once I spoke to Kate. And it was time for me to have some adult banter again!"

So while Alison King's army of fans will be delighted to have their heroine back on the cobbles, we can only dream of what her Argentine tango might have been like…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

