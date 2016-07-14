Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are super sad to see Len Goodman leave Strictly after 12 years
And so are we...
Cameron is out, May is in, Osborne is out, Boris is in – it’s been a hectic week.
And to make matters worse, Len Goodman, the 72 year old professional ballroom dancer, is leaving Strictly after joining as the show’s head judge from its conception 12 years ago.
His co-stars have shared their sadness on social media, and we couldn’t agree more…
Claudia Winkleman, usually the queen of all things cheery, put her foot down and tweeted:
I love you Len Goodman. You are Strictly and you're actually not allowed to leave. End of discussion.
— Claudia Winkleman (@ClaudiaWinkle) July 13, 2016
And Tess Daly is SO sorry that he’s leaving...
Because everything comes back to politics at the moment, Len’s departure made it into David Cameron’s final ever PMQs, as Jeremy Corbyn suggested that the departing Prime Minister could fill the seat vacated by Len.
‘I’ve got one rumour that I want him to deal with,’ Corbyn said. ‘There’s a rumour going round that his departure has been carefully choreographed so he can slip seamlessly into the vacancy created this morning on Strictly by Len Goodman’s departure. Is that his next career?’
David Cameron denied the rumours by saying he ‘didn’t have a paso doble’ – although bookmakers are offering odds of 5000-1 on the former PM taking over where Len leaves off in 2017.
If you didn’t laugh you’d cry.