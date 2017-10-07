It's a couple of years since the two worked together on the show so if you're a fan of the Cowell-Tweedy-Factor axis, this can only be good news.

A source from The Sun adds some colour to the collaboration, saying “Simon and Cheryl bonded over parenting during a private jet and helicopter flight to the house.

“She curtsied for him she first got onto the plane – it was her way of breaking the ice.

“Despite the break they’ve had from each other, they’re still clearly very close.”

Lovely stuff.

The Bootcamp section of The X Factor continues on Saturday at 8:15pm and Sunday at 7:30pm on ITV