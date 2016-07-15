Cheryl, Tulisa, Simon, Louis, Sharon, Nicole, Katy Perry... X Factor judges from past and present are back in the latest promotional trailer for The X Factor, which will air during tonight's Coronation Street on ITV.

Advertisement

The theme doesn't give us too good a feeling about the talent on this year's show, with the judges all yelling "no" so much it can be mashed up to create 2 Unlimited's track No Limit.