Cheryl, Tulisa, Katy Perry, Simon Cowell and more are back on X Factor in audition supercut
Perhaps we shouldn't get too excited about the talent this year: a new promo brings a mash-up of various X Factor judges of past and present singing 2 Unlimited's No Limit...
Cheryl, Tulisa, Simon, Louis, Sharon, Nicole, Katy Perry... X Factor judges from past and present are back in the latest promotional trailer for The X Factor, which will air during tonight's Coronation Street on ITV.
The theme doesn't give us too good a feeling about the talent on this year's show, with the judges all yelling "no" so much it can be mashed up to create 2 Unlimited's track No Limit.
They eventually do get round to saying a few yeses, with a glimpse of Sam Bailey and a One Directioner or two (remember, they've found some good people, too). So perhaps all is not lost?
Check the full clip out below:
The X Factor returns later this year on ITV