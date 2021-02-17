Celebrity Best Home Cook champion crowned as Mary Berry dubs them “a worthy winner”

Accessibility Links

The winner was crowned in tonight's final. **WARNING: SPOILERS**

Ed Balls has proved he’s more than a dad dancer after being crowned champion of Celebrity Best Home Cook.

The former Strictly star has been wowing judges Mary Berry, Chris Bavin and Angela Hartnett with delicious dishes including his favourite lasagne and the perfect roast potatoes.

In a strange twist of politics-meets-telly fate, ex-Shadow Chancellor Balls found himself up against the Prime Minister’s sister, journalist Rachel Johnson in the final, as well as Celebs Go Dating agony uncle, Tom Read Wilson.

Johnson was the first to be eliminated, leaving Balls and Read Wilson to create the perfect picnic spread, fit for a party of 10 (it would seem that Berry won’t allow her challenges to be affected by lockdown rules!). Balls was visibly emotional as he lifted his winner’s trophy, explaining that the victory meant a lot to him.

“It’s a great honour to win, it’s for my kids who I practiced on for years and years and for my Mum who taught me to cook,” he said. “Cooking for me is what family is all about, and hopefully there’ll be lots of mums and dads, some who cook and some who don’t, who’ll think ‘I can have a go at that too’.”

Read Wilson looked genuinely pleased to see his rival take the win. “Truthfully this is the best possible outcome, I’m so proud of Ed,” he said. “He’s a chum, he’s a culinary wizard.”

Most importantly, culinary queen Berry was thrilled with the decision. “Ed is a worthy winner, he put his heart and soul into the final,” she said. “He cooks for his family every day and is a truly brilliant home cook.”

The full series of Celebrity Best Home Cook is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for something new to watch, check out our TV Guide. 

