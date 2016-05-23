That’s what people do isn’t it? Leave a show and then turn up as a hopeful act..?

“Probably not,” Flack laughed to RadioTimes.com when we caught up to chat about the return of ITV2’s Love Island (you can read more of that here). Being in the Overs category appeared to be a sticking point.

“You don’t think of yourself as an Over. I don’t think of myself as an Over and then I realise I’m really in the Overs. Not even slightly. I’m like ten years in.

“I’m Wagner! I could be the new Wagner!” she roared. Although whether Flack would dare mash Elton John’s I’m Still Standing with the Circle of Life…

As for what former boss Simon Cowell would say were she to arrive in the audition room, Flack chucked: “He’d probably be quite nice, wouldn’t he?”

“[But] what would my sob story be? Well, we all know… what I really wanted to be Simon was a singer. No…” she added with a laugh.

We’re being greedy after all – she’s already got the Strictly ‘Glitterball’. Let’s leave it at that, eh?

Caroline Flack will be back on ITV2 for the second series of Love Island from Monday 30th May