Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli’s role ‘still being decided’ after absence due to COVID restrictions

Another season of Strictly Come Dancing is set to waltz onto BBC one later this year, but one Strictly judge whose future is hanging in the balance is Bruno Tunioli.

Advertisement

Bruno usually splits his time between Strictly and its US sibling, Dancing With The Stars, but was unable to make it back for the abridged edition for Strictly 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Though lockdowns around the world are beginning to lift and restrictions are slowly easing, flying back and forth between the UK and the US may still prove tricky by autumn 2021, meaning Bruno might also have to skip this year.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking of Bruno’s future, head judge Shirley Ballas told GB News: “I do believe that Motsi [Mabusi] is back, Bruno they are still deciding depending on the rules flying in and flying out. I know Bruno, if he can make it, he will.”

The BBC has yet to weigh in, but it definitely sounds like there’s still a chance we’ll see Bruno back on our screens full-time rather than appearing via video like last year.

Strictly 2021 will run for 13 episodes following a shortened season in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions.

Already wondering who might take part this year? The Strictly professionals line-up has been confirmed, and our rumoured Strictly contestants list has all the latest updates on who could be taking to the stage, including Death in Paradise actress Josephine Jobert and even Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.