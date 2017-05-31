Where have I seen her before?

Though it isn’t mentioned in the programme, Josephine has actually shown off her magic on ITV before, competing last year on The Next Great Magician (coincidentally hosted by Britain’s Got More Talent presenter Stephen Mulhern alongside Rochelle Humes).

She has also taken part in smash-hit magic stage show Impossible in London’s West End, The One Show and The Magicians, as well as performing in various venues around the world.

More like this

Anything else I should know?

Along with her old boss Hans Klok, a magician famous for his speed, Josephine broke the world record for most illusions performed in five minutes, a feat unbeaten to this day.

Advertisement

Britain's Got Talent airs at 8.00pm on Saturdays on ITV