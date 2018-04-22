Hollie Booth, a survivor of the Manchester Bombing last May, auditioned for Britain's Got Talent on Saturday night, and the performance had viewers in floods of tears.

The 13-year-old performed to a medley of Ariana Grande songs (the popstar whose concert was the subject of the attacks last year) with dance troupe RISE. Even before they began their audition in Manchester, Hollie - a Sheffield native - was seen fighting back tears as she said that it was “always difficult” coming back to the city. She also added that being on stage at the theatre was the first time since the attack that she had been in a venue similar to an arena.