Britain's Got Talent start date and time confirmed
Prepare the dancing dogs! Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams will soon be back on our screens
You won't just like this news, you'll love it: Britain's Got Talent is back at 7pm on Saturday 9th April on ITV.
Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden will return to judge everything from dancing dogs (plural, let's not start that again!) to rapping grandmas. There's even a tortoise whose girlfriend gets into some mischief with returning presenters Ant and Dec, too.
It's the show's tenth anniversary year so we're expecting a few surprises. But one thing's for sure: the buzzers are back (red and gold) and the brilliant and bonkers acts will be, too.
We can't wait! Below, we caught up with Ant and Dec about the new series: