The magician's trick involves Alesha Dixon as his assistant, who must pick a word at random in a dictionary. That word then comes straight out of Neil's mouth - but not in the usual way.

Neil mentions on the show that he's performed this trick before to propose to his now-wife, so we went to look for it on the internet. And lo and behold - here it is!

Who is Neil Henry?

This magician, who is 38 and from Bedford, already serves the great and good and has a pretty impressive career in magic. On his YouTube channel (NeilHenryImpossible) you can see him messing with Blue star Simon Webbe, Loose Women's Linda Robson, and TOWIE star Lauren Goodger.

Here's Linda getting a bit cross that she can't figure out his card trick:

But those are B-listers compared to the A-listers whose private parties he has apparently entertained.

His website listed Colin Firth, Robert De Niro, Hugh Laurie, Ant and Dec, Harry Enfield, Ronnie Corbett, Richard Caring and "many more" as his clients. Perhaps Ant and Dec gave him a bit of encouragement to apply for Britain's Got Talent?

On top of that, performing for the Queen may not even be a big deal for Neil: he says he has already done it, listing a Royal Variety Performance among his past shows.

His best (and weirdest) recommendation comes from Stephen Fry: “Neil is a cross between Rowan Atkinson and my ironmonger."

You can follow him on Twitter at @magicneil.