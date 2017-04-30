Britain’s Got Talent gets meta as 'the Queen' auditions for the chance to perform… for the Queen
If she performed at the Royal Variety, would a porthole to another dimension open up?
Last week Britain’s Got Talent saw Simon Cowell auditioning in front of Simon Cowell, but this has really upped the ante.
On this Saturday’s Britain’s Got Talent, the Queen actually comes out on stage. Although sadly for Simon Cowell, it’s not to give him a knighthood.
She must’ve been going heavy on the gin as she soon chucks away her flag and her handbag and gives it a bit of robot.
The Queen actually comes courtesy of a comedy street performance company called Rare Species, who get people dressed as the Royals and hire them out to dance at functions. No, we don’t know why either.
Even though her dancing is pretty naff, will the judges dare say no to Her Maj?
More like this
Britain’s Got Talent airs at 8pm on Saturday April 29 on ITV