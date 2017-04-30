She must’ve been going heavy on the gin as she soon chucks away her flag and her handbag and gives it a bit of robot.

The Queen actually comes courtesy of a comedy street performance company called Rare Species, who get people dressed as the Royals and hire them out to dance at functions. No, we don’t know why either.

Even though her dancing is pretty naff, will the judges dare say no to Her Maj?

Britain’s Got Talent airs at 8pm on Saturday April 29 on ITV