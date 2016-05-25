It was a rollercoaster night for BGT star Wayne Woodward on Monday. After winning his semi-final and booking a place in Saturday's final with a knock-out performance of That's Life, the crooner gave his friends and family a fright by fainting backstage due to what his sister Maxine has described as an "adrenaline crash".

Advertisement

Thankfully, it looks like Wayne is fine and will be ready to "smash the final" at the weekend.