Britain's Got Talent finalist Wayne Woodward recovering in hospital after collapsing backstage
The singer fainted due to an "adrenalin crash" after winning Monday night's semi-final
It was a rollercoaster night for BGT star Wayne Woodward on Monday. After winning his semi-final and booking a place in Saturday's final with a knock-out performance of That's Life, the crooner gave his friends and family a fright by fainting backstage due to what his sister Maxine has described as an "adrenaline crash".
Thankfully, it looks like Wayne is fine and will be ready to "smash the final" at the weekend.
Maxine also thanked the Britain's Got Talent team for their help after Wayne's collapse, admitting the family had been "scared as hell".
A source told RadioTimes.com "Wayne fainted after the show last night and was seen by a medic on site. He was then taken to hospital as a precaution and is now resting at home."