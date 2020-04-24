He told judges, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams, how he created a device that allowed for cannonballs to swing freely.

But taking it one step further, Kevin revealed his plan to set the balls alight before attempting to walk through them - all while blindfolded.

Teasing the judge and the audience, the magician explained: "These cannonballs will career across the stage, taking out literally everything in their path...

More like this

"When that happens, I will attempt to walk through them without being struck."

However, when Kevin's assistant sets the cannonballs alight, it becomes clear they aren't behaving as they should.

Kevin, who had his face covered by now, had no idea the balls were swinging in a different way to his first thought.

With it looking pretty much impossible to get through Ant and Dec looked positively terrified for him. Ant pondered: "That's not right, is it?"

With a medic waiting in the wings to jump in if anything goes wrong, will Kevin make it through his dangerous act unscathed?

Last week on Britain's Got Talent, Ant and Dec chose their Golden Buzzer act as comedian Jon Courtenay.

Previously, David opted for choir, Sign Along With Us.

Viewers last week were left in tears over Beth Porch's emotional performance.

Beth works as a paediatric nurse in a London children's hospital and penned a stunning song about her experience working with some very sick patients.

Advertisement

Britain's Got Talent continues tomorrow on ITV at 8pm – check out what else is on with our TV Guide.