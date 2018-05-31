But just who is this teenage singing sensation?

Who is Amy Marie Borg?

Soprano Amy is originally from the small Mediterranean island nation of Malta, but it looks like she could end up making her name on British shores.

Although still very young, Borg has already built up a fairly impressive list of achievements. She's appeared on Malta’s own Saturday night variety show The Entertainers, as you can see in the video below:

Meanwhile Borg was also one of 20 Maltese finalists in the 2015 Junior Eurovision Song Contest, and in the same year was a semi-finalist in the Italian talent show Tra Sogno e Realtà which translates as “Between Dream and Reality.”

Walking out onto the Britain's Got Talent stage, Amy anxiously explains that she's just turned 16 as she laughs and is barely able to answer the judges' questions. Asked by Simon Cowell on a scale of one to 10 how nervous she was, she put herself at a nine.

Borg also says that she's been singing for three years and that she wants to go on to be a musical performer.

Britain's Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV