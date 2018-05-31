But not content with success in mainland Europe, the quintet are now hoping to emerge victorious in the UK as well.

Who are Baba Yega?

While it is unlikely that Baba Yega really are the aliens they claim to be, they’ve clearly tried their best to keep their real identities shrouded in mystery.

What we do know is that aside from competing in talent shows, they have released their own music, collaborated with Belgian rapper Soufiane Eddyani and even have their own movie listed on IMDB – all while wearing identical tracksuits and grotesque masks.

Watch out for their act on Saturday, which sees the troupe begin inside a cardboard box, before emerging to perform a brilliantly choreographed routine to the amazed, if slightly bemused, judges.

And particularly look out for their reaction to the judges’ comments – a passionate kiss for both Ant and Dec!

Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday at 8pm on ITV