Here are some BGT spoilers as we give you a sneak peek of all 11 acts that are auditioning this Saturday...

Barry Newton

Britain's Got Talent Barry Newton (ITV/Syco/Thames)

Barry is dubbed 'Gangsta Grandad' by David Walliams after the 82-year-old from Hemel Hempstead sings ‘Shut Up’ by Stormzy. The bleep machine is deployed.

Nino Nikolov

Britain's Got Talent Nino Nikolov (ITV/Syco/Thames)

Evoking some serious Lindsey Stirling, 20-year-old Nino from Essex performs Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You on an electric violin.

Maddox

Britain's Got Talent Maddox (ITV/Syco/Thames)

Close-up magician Maddox, 31, leaves Amanda Holden and the judges stunned with some seriously spooky Rubik's Cube stuff.

Cartoon Heroes

Britain's Got Talent Cartoon Heroes (ITV/Syco/Thames)

Cartoon Heroes are a group of girls aged between 8-10 years old and they perform a dance themed around superheroes.

Katherine and Joe

Britain's Got Talent Katherine and Joe (ITV/Syco/Thames)

Katherine and Joe are a married couple from Salford and they perform ‘Something There’ from Beauty and the Beast.

Ella Yard

Britain's Got Talent Ella Yard (ITV/Syco/Thames)

Ella, a 15-year-old school girl from South London, performs Joss Stone’s version of ‘God Only Knows’.

Lifford Shillingford

Britain's Got Talent Lifford Shillingford (ITV/Syco/Thames)

Lifford, a 42-year-old from South London, had a hit in 2000 when he featured on Artful Dodger's track Please Don't Turn Me On. Now he's on BGT performing Sam Cooke's A Change Is Gonna Come.

Olena Uutai

Britain's Got Talent Olena Uutai (ITV/Syco/Thames)

All we'll say about Olena's act is that she makes a lot of horse noises. You have been warned.

Miss Tres

Britain's Got Talent Miss Tres (ITV/Syco/Thames)

Miss Tres perform, hands down, the best rendition of Sex Bomb we've heard in yonks. You won't believe your ears.

Bambas

Britain's Got Talent Bambas (ITV/Syco/Thames)

Nothing to see here - just an ice cream man called Bambas who balances glasses and fire on his head. This has to be seen to be believed.

Ronan Busfield

Britain's Got Talent Ronan Busfield (ITV/Syco/Thames)

HR man Ronan from Bedfordshire performs Maria from West Side Story - but will he get four yeses?

