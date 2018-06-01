Here's the full list of all 8 acts who are taking to the stage in Friday night's last semi-final of the week:

Demille & Mouneke (formerly The Ratpackers)

The Ratpackers on Britain's Got Talent (Syco/Thames/ITV)

Bring It North

Made Up North on Britain's Got Talent (ITV)

Sarah Llwellyn

Micky P Kerr

Giang Brothers

Lexie and Christopher

Mandy Muden

Father Ray Kelly

The Britain's Got Talent semi-finals are Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV