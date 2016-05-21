Britain's Got Talent 2016 live semi-final dates and times
Your telly schedule is about to be invaded by this year's Britain's Got Talent live semi-finals
That's it, the judges will see the very last acts on tonight's show before revealing the 45 semi-finalists who'll battle it out to be this year's Britain's Got Talent champion.
During each live semi-final nine acts will perform, with two going through to the grand final at the end of each episode. One will go straight through thanks to the viewer vote. Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams will decide on the second, choosing between the next two acts to have received the highest number of viewer votes.
There's no break before the semi-finals this year, with the live semi-finals kicking off tomorrow.
Check out the schedule all on ITV:
Semi-final 1: Sunday 22nd May: 7:30 - 9:00pm with results at 9:30 - 10:00pm.
Semi-final 2: Monday 23rd May: 7:30 - 9:00pm with results at 9:30 - 10:00pm.
Semi-final 3: Tuesday 24th May: 7:30 - 9:00pm with results at 9:30 - 10:00pm.
Semi-final 4: Wednesday 25th May: 7:30 - 9:00pm with results at 9:30 - 10:00pm.
Semi-final 5: Thursday 26th May: 7:30 - 9:00pm with results at 9:30 - 10:00pm.
BREAK on Friday 27th May with International Football Live on ITV from 7:30pm as England take on Australia. (If you need your Ant and Dec fix check out Ant & Dec: Their Story at 9:00pm on Channel 5 instead).
The Grand Final: Saturday 28th May 7:30 - 10:00pm
Coverage continues after each show on ITV2 with Britain's Got More Talent, hosted by Stephen Mulhern.