That's it, the judges will see the very last acts on tonight's show before revealing the 45 semi-finalists who'll battle it out to be this year's Britain's Got Talent champion.

During each live semi-final nine acts will perform, with two going through to the grand final at the end of each episode. One will go straight through thanks to the viewer vote. Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams will decide on the second, choosing between the next two acts to have received the highest number of viewer votes.