Bratavio are the first act to leave X Factor 2016
Louis Walsh's singing duo bowed out after the first live show
Bratavio have become the first act to be eliminated from The X Factor 2016.
The boys, formerly known as Ottavio and Bradley, failed to excite viewers with their take on Aqua’s Barbie Girl.
And their take on Yazz’s 80’s anthem turned The Only Way Is Essex theme tune The Only Way Is Up couldn’t get through a sing-off battle with Sharon Osbourne’s Saara Aalto.
The duo, who became famous for an uncooked chicken incident during the auditions, said having Louis as their mentor had been the highlight of the competition.
Next week’s theme was also decided by the new X Factor jukebox. The contestants will be singing Motown themed songs next Saturday night.
We can’t wait to hear what Honey G comes up with.
The X Factor continues on ITV next Saturday night at 8pm