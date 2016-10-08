She explained: "I'm a little bit worried about song choice, about what you would sing every week."

But Honey G is determined to adapt to the theme weeks, including Oscars, Boy Band vs Girl Band, Disco, Motown, ‘80s and Divas – any of which could come up through the X Factor jukebox.

"I'll be looking at putting a different spin on the tracks," she told RadioTimes.com.

"Possibly fusing my rapping with a bit of other tracks and just putting a different spin on it, putting a twist on it.

"Obviously I can show my rapping side as well as representing other genres as well."

On competing against Sharon's other contestants Relley C and Saara Aalto, she added: "I can sing a tune. Obviously I'm not like Relley and Saara..."

Honey G was a hit during auditions, but Sharon refused to give her a seat during the Six Chair Challenge despite chants from the audience.

However, she later changed her mind and brought her back into the competition for Judges' Houses.

The X Factor live shows will begin on Saturday 8th October at 8pm on ITV