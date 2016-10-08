Brace yourselves, Honey G is going to fuse rapping with disco in The X Factor live shows
The X Factor's most controversial contestant Honey G is planning to put a "twist" on her live show performances by fusing rap with disco and Motown classics.
Before putting the "realest chick in the game" through to the live shows, her mentor Sharon Osbourne admitted her concerns about how the rapper from "North Weezy" would tackle the different genres.
She explained: "I'm a little bit worried about song choice, about what you would sing every week."
But Honey G is determined to adapt to the theme weeks, including Oscars, Boy Band vs Girl Band, Disco, Motown, ‘80s and Divas – any of which could come up through the X Factor jukebox.
"I'll be looking at putting a different spin on the tracks," she told RadioTimes.com.
"Possibly fusing my rapping with a bit of other tracks and just putting a different spin on it, putting a twist on it.
"Obviously I can show my rapping side as well as representing other genres as well."
On competing against Sharon's other contestants Relley C and Saara Aalto, she added: "I can sing a tune. Obviously I'm not like Relley and Saara..."
Honey G was a hit during auditions, but Sharon refused to give her a seat during the Six Chair Challenge despite chants from the audience.
However, she later changed her mind and brought her back into the competition for Judges' Houses.
The X Factor live shows will begin on Saturday 8th October at 8pm on ITV