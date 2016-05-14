In 2011 Saulo Sarmiento won the French Pole Dance Competition, as well as scooping victory at Pole Art in 2012.

In 2014 Saulo participated in the Festival Mondial Du Cirque de Demain, where he was awarded both a bronze medal for his aerial pole work and was awarded the Cirque Du Soleil Special Prize, which specifically honours innovation.

Saulo has since performed with Cirque du Soleil, including as part of 2014's Scalada Mater Natura show.

"One of my biggest dreams was to perform with Cirque du Soleil, the day I completed the contract with them, I cried," he told Curious Humanics. "Since I was13 years old, I dreamt of that. But of course I have further aspirations and goals to realise!"

He performs both solo acts and with his partner Anna de Carvalho.

How far he goes in BGT remains to be seen, but here's a sneak peek of his audition:

See Britain's Got Talent Saturday from 8:00pm on ITV