BGT's pole dancer Saulo Sarmiento is award-winning Cirque du Soleil aerial artist
Saulo has scooped pole dance victories around the world, performing both as a solo act as well as with partner Anna de Carvalho
Saulo Sarmiento captures the attention of the Britain's Got Talent judges tonight with his impressive pole dancing act, which is just as well as he's actually won his fair share of prestigious awards and is a Cirque du Soleil aerial artist. It would have been a tad awkward if he'd done enough to earn that gig and then not proved popular in front of the BGT judges, wouldn't it?
As Saulo explains on his website his artistic training began with gymnastic training at the age of 13, participating in international festivals and championships as part of the Canary Islands gymnastic team. He's since lived and trained in Madrid and France adding extra disciplines including Chinese Pole, Straps, Pole Dance, Aerial Fights and other group acts.
In 2011 Saulo Sarmiento won the French Pole Dance Competition, as well as scooping victory at Pole Art in 2012.
In 2014 Saulo participated in the Festival Mondial Du Cirque de Demain, where he was awarded both a bronze medal for his aerial pole work and was awarded the Cirque Du Soleil Special Prize, which specifically honours innovation.
Saulo has since performed with Cirque du Soleil, including as part of 2014's Scalada Mater Natura show.
"One of my biggest dreams was to perform with Cirque du Soleil, the day I completed the contract with them, I cried," he told Curious Humanics. "Since I was13 years old, I dreamt of that. But of course I have further aspirations and goals to realise!"
He performs both solo acts and with his partner Anna de Carvalho.
How far he goes in BGT remains to be seen, but here's a sneak peek of his audition:
See Britain's Got Talent Saturday from 8:00pm on ITV