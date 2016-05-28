"It would be just a dream come true if the Queen would take out the sword from my throat," Magala exclusively told RadioTimes.com backstage at the BGT studios ahead of his semi-final performance earlier this week. "That would just be a dream come true."

It may be just a tad tricky to sort out, but at least Magala's aiming high, eh?

As for his final performance tonight, the sword swallower's act will once again be pre-recorded due to the dangerous nature of his choreography.

More like this

But if he were to join the line-up of the Royal Variety Performance, Magala insisted he would be able to perform his act live: "I would make sure that everything would go right."

Advertisement

See the Britain's Got Talent final tonight from 7:30pm on ITV