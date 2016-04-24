BGT performer Balance will make you want to move your feet
Watch his incredible dance through the ages again. You know you want to...
Britain's Got Talent travelled back through musical history last night. BGT hopeful Balance danced to a chart-topping medley of tunes, from Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson classics to current hit Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).
The 17-year-old student even snuck in a reference to former BGT contestant Susan Boyle.
Judge Alesha Dixon couldn't help but have a little boogie along. And if his incredible performance didn't make you want to leap off the sofa (or at least tap your toes) we don't know what would.
Either way, you probably want to watch it again, so here goes: "Hello ladies and gentlemen, today I'm going to take you back, way back..."
Britain's Got Talent continues on Saturday on ITV