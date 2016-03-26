"I have decided to leave The Voice for health reasons. I have had a fantastic time and wish all the other contestants all the best in the competition," Chloe told BBC's Newsbeat.

Meanwhile Beth’s decision to leave remains unclear. A statement reads: "Due to personal reasons which have only just come to light, The Voice producers, the BBC and Beth have agreed that she should withdraw from The Voice.”

She thanked her coach Paloma Faith for backing her up until this point: "Being on The Voice has been the best experience of my life, the production team and contestants have all been incredible and I have loved performing on the show.

"Paloma has also been a great support."

It means two contestants will leave tonight rather than four.