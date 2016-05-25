The second act from tonight's show to secure a spot in the final was dancer Balance Unity, (real name Taylor Goodridge) who look thrilled as he thanked his voters. "I'm excited, I can't wait to be on this stage again" he said, after all four judges chose him over Kyrgystani dancers Tumar KR.

But it's not all over for the robotic dancers, who have been entered into the public wildcard vote and could still bag a place in the final.

Here are the full results below:

9th place: Bespoke Candi

8th place: Bollywest Fusion

7th place: Danny Beard

6th place: Christian Lee

5th place: The Collaborative Orchestra and Singers

4th place: Vox Fortura

3rd place: Tumar KR

2nd place: Balance Unity

1st place: Beau Dermott

Britain's Got Talent continues on Thursday at 7.30pm on ITV