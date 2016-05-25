Beau Dermott and Balance Unity go through to the BGT final 2016
It was a triumphant night for the young acts as the 12-year-old singer won the fourth semi-final with 17-year old dancer Balance getting a unanimous vote from the judges.
Beau Dermott has sung herself into a place in the grand final of Britain's Got Talent after a spine-tinglingly good performance of Someone Like You from Jekyll and Hyde.
"I can't speak" said the 12-year-old singer, who Amanda Holden chose as her Golden Buzzer. "It's just amazing".
The second act from tonight's show to secure a spot in the final was dancer Balance Unity, (real name Taylor Goodridge) who look thrilled as he thanked his voters. "I'm excited, I can't wait to be on this stage again" he said, after all four judges chose him over Kyrgystani dancers Tumar KR.
But it's not all over for the robotic dancers, who have been entered into the public wildcard vote and could still bag a place in the final.
Here are the full results below:
9th place: Bespoke Candi
8th place: Bollywest Fusion
7th place: Danny Beard
6th place: Christian Lee
5th place: The Collaborative Orchestra and Singers
4th place: Vox Fortura
3rd place: Tumar KR
2nd place: Balance Unity
1st place: Beau Dermott
Britain's Got Talent continues on Thursday at 7.30pm on ITV